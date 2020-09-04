Advertisement

Acting CBP Commissioner visits Laredo port of entry

Mark Morgan provided updates on trade, the economy, and immigration during the pandemic
Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan visits World Trade Bridge
Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan visits World Trade Bridge(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Acting Commissioner for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a trip to the Gateway City to discuss the results of enforcement actions in August 2020.

On Friday, Sept. 4. Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan visited the World Trade Bridge where he provided updates on trade, the economy, and immigration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, Morgan stated that roughly, 1,100 CBP officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 11 have passed away.

Morgan says immigration has seen a decline since the pandemic began.

The CBP Commissioner says human smuggling continues to be a problem and believes a border wall is necessary.

Morgan also applauded President Trump for his efforts on border security.

Our KGNS News reporter Ashley Soriano will have the full exclusive on Sunday evening.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

South Texas Food Bank sends meals to Laura victims

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The food bank sent ready to eat meals to Beaumont, Texas to help with relief efforts.

Local

Give back on National Food Bank Day!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A national holiday is encouraging people to give back to organizations that help feed communities.

Local

Local nursing home residents continue to lose their battle to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to Dr. Trevino, they are currently working on sending the most critical symptomatic nursing home patients to the specialty hospital.

Local

City and county offices to be closed for Labor Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In observance of the holiday, all city and county administrative offices will be closed.

Latest News

Local

Police to be on out in full force Labor Day weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
With Labor Day taking place this weekend, law enforcement officers are reminding drivers to have a designated driver if their plans include alcohol consumption.

Local

Pets take flight in hopes of landing forever home

Updated: 4 hours ago
A total of 93 dogs and cats took to the skies yesterday morning in hopes of finding forever homes in other parts of the country.

Local

Dog is my CoPilot program providing homes for pets

Updated: 6 hours ago
6p newscast recording

Local

Man accused of stealing cash and credit cards from parked vehicle

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to reports, the suspect stole a pair of pants which contained the victims money and credit cards.

Weather

Autumn is nigh

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
For our Labor Day weekend, we are expecting plenty of chances of rain, so be sure to have a backup plan if you are taking part in any outdoor activities.

News

Hundreds line up to receive food from South Texas Food Bank

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
About 33% of our Laredo neighbors are food insecure, according to the South Texas Food Bank and given the COVID-19 pandemic, the number may dramatically increase by the end of this year.