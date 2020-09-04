Acting CBP Commissioner visits Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Acting Commissioner for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a trip to the Gateway City to discuss the results of enforcement actions in August 2020.

On Friday, Sept. 4. Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan visited the World Trade Bridge where he provided updates on trade, the economy, and immigration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, Morgan stated that roughly, 1,100 CBP officers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 11 have passed away.

Morgan says immigration has seen a decline since the pandemic began.

The CBP Commissioner says human smuggling continues to be a problem and believes a border wall is necessary.

Morgan also applauded President Trump for his efforts on border security.

Our KGNS News reporter Ashley Soriano will have the full exclusive on Sunday evening.

