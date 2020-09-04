Advertisement

Autumn is nigh

Cooler weather up ahead!
Looks like we are going to be seeing some fall conditions a lot sooner!
Looks like we are going to be seeing some fall conditions a lot sooner!(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s been a long and lonely summer to say the least; with temperatures soaring above the triple-digit mark and with little ways to cool off.

Fortunately, the fall season is right around the corner!

On Friday we will start our days in the upper 70s with high humidity because of that 40 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the afternoon we will reach a high about 96 degrees.

Our chances of rain are expected to increase on Saturday as we expect a high of 90-degree temperatures along with a 60 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the evening our chances will decrease and we’ll see lows in the low 70s which will make for a cool evening.

Cooler temperatures are making their way to our area. ON Sunday we are expecting a high of 92 degrees and 94 on Monday.

By Wednesday of next week, we are looking at highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s.

This minor cold front will hit most of the south Texas region giving us a break from the summer heat.

Although mid 80 degree weather is still summer weather for those up north; here in Laredo we’ll take anything below the 90s.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

September in the rain

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like we are starting our month with chances of rain and thunderstorms.

Forecast

Man accused of stealing saw table from truck

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:13 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a truck and stole a saw table.

Forecast

Dancing in September!

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:11 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
August may be over, but summer is still in the air; however, cooler weather is on the horizon.

Local

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s going to be a hot and humid weekend with temperatures beyond the triple digits.

Latest News

Weather

Thursday weather forecast

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT
A continuation of typical early August weather. Sunshine, ~100F heat for the 7 day period.

Local

Endless summer stretching on and on

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT
If you are looking to plan some summer fun this weekend, hopefully those plans include a pool because it’s going to be a hot one.

Local

It’s a cruel summer

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:13 AM CDT
After a very unusual wet and wild weekend, it looks like we are going to get back to our summer temperatures.

Local

Thursday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
Not quite as hot, but more humid weather. This brings a slight shower chance Saturday afternoon. Still close to 100F.

Weather

Wednesday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT
Not quite as hot, a bit more humid during the 7 day period. Temperatures still reaching 100F.

Weather

Tuesday evening weather

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
A gradual trend toward temperatures under 105 and afternoon humidity a little higher. Not expecting rain chances yet.