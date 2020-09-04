Autumn is nigh

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s been a long and lonely summer to say the least; with temperatures soaring above the triple-digit mark and with little ways to cool off.

Fortunately, the fall season is right around the corner!

On Friday we will start our days in the upper 70s with high humidity because of that 40 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the afternoon we will reach a high about 96 degrees.

Our chances of rain are expected to increase on Saturday as we expect a high of 90-degree temperatures along with a 60 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the evening our chances will decrease and we’ll see lows in the low 70s which will make for a cool evening.

Cooler temperatures are making their way to our area. ON Sunday we are expecting a high of 92 degrees and 94 on Monday.

By Wednesday of next week, we are looking at highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 60s.

This minor cold front will hit most of the south Texas region giving us a break from the summer heat.

Although mid 80 degree weather is still summer weather for those up north; here in Laredo we’ll take anything below the 90s.

