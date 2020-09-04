City and county offices to be closed for Labor Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Labor Day is a day set aside to pay tribute to the working men and women.

It has been celebrated as a national holiday in the United States and Canada since 1894.

In observance of the holiday, several city and county offices will be closed on Monday.

All Webb County administrative offices including the Webb County Sheriff’s office will be closed; however, all emergency services will be available.

The Webb County Tax Office will be closed on Friday, September 4th for maintenance and will re-open on Tuesday, September the 8th.

Also, the Webb County Commissioners will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, September 14th.

Meanwhile, the City of Laredo administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 7th.

All officers will resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 8th at 8 a.m.

There will be regular trash pick up on Monday and the city landfill will remain open.

