Give back on National Food Bank Day!

Since the pandemic, local food banks have been working nonstop to help residents put food on the table
File photo: South Texas Food Bank gives back
File photo: South Texas Food Bank gives back(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A national holiday is encouraging people to give back to organizations that help put food on the table of those in need.

National Food Bank Day is recognized on the first Friday in September and encourages residents to commit or contribute to the cause in any way shape or form.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit several communities and family members, so local food banks have been doing their best in stepping up and providing for residents who cannot afford to buy groceries.

The Laredo Police Department is encouraging our community to come together and donate, especially during these hard times.

Both the South Texas Food Bank and Laredo Regional Food Bank would greatly appreciate donations of nonperishable food items, cash, and or volunteers.

Together we can tackle hunger one donation at a time.

