Hospital celebrates patient’s discharge from ICU

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Twenty-nine year old Nora Martinez was discharged from Doctors Hospital on Friday after spending 65 days in the ICU battling COVID-19.

Nora received cheers as she exited the hospital, surrounded by the team of ICU nurses, physicians, and employees who tell us they were overjoyed with emotion to see her well enough to complete her recovery at home.

