Hundreds line up to receive food from South Texas Food Bank

About 33% of our Laredo neighbors are food insecure, according to the South Texas Food Bank and given the COVID-19 pandemic, the number may dramatically increase by the end of this year.
South Texas Food Bank
(KGNS)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - September is Hunger Action Month and we have good news to report.

One local nonprofit hasn’t stopped their efforts to feed the community.

Truly a collaborative effort, the South Texas Food Bank feeds about around 600 families each time they distribute food.

There were easily hundreds of cars lined up to take advantage of the kind acts from this local nonprofit.

“A lot of people like me need the help.”

Leonor Castillo has three kids in grade school, but without assistance from the government, she admits her family struggles sometimes.

“We are partially employed or not employed at all, and it’s a great, great help especially during a pandemic.”

However, Castillo is one example of how the food bank is tackling the issue.

Despite the pandemic, they have continued to distribute food two to three times a week.

Sweet potatoes, milk, beef, canned goods... these are just a few of the items hundreds of people were able to get their hands on for free in a drive-thru pickup Thursday morning.

The total amount of meals they have provided since March was in the millions.

“Every day we’re helping 700 families, probably consisting of over 1,500 individuals in the household,” said Alma Boubel. “Since the start of the pandemic we’ve distributed approximately 16 million pounds of food here, over 13 million meals.”

Cars lining up as early as 3 or 4 in the morning.

“It’s disheartening that in a land of plenty, hunger continues to prevail. So we’re asking our community to really take a stand against hunger, look at your neighbors to see if there’s a need there.”

For Castillo, she says she’s grateful to be able to pick up enough food at least once a month to feed her family.

“Thank you to the volunteers that are here. Thank you to (South Texas) food bank for helping us and stepping up.”

The South Texas Food Bank posts to their Facebook page the day before they have a distribution, but you will want to get here early to avoid the wait times.

The South Texas Food Bank also accepts monetary donations as well as the help from volunteers.

You can contact them at 726-3120.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

