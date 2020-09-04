Local nursing home residents continue to lose their battle to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The number of deaths at local nursing homes continues to rise.

According to Laredo’s Health Authority, Dr. Victor Trevino, 28 residents have passed away at Regent Care Center.

Meanwhile, at Retama South, three residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 and at Laredo Nursing and Rehab, a total of 21 residents have passed away.

According to Dr. Trevino, they are currently working on sending the most critical symptomatic nursing home patients to the specialty hospitals.

