Man accused of stealing cash and credit cards from parked vehicle
According to reports, the suspect stole a pair of pants which contained the victims money and credit cards
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle at a truck stop parking lot.
Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old, Brandon Jesus Serna for an incident that happened on August 31st.
Officers were called out to the 1100 block of Uniroyal Drive where they met with two men and a security guard who had Serna detained.
According to reports, Serna entered his Mercedes passenger van while the victim was sleeping and took a pair of pants containing $60 as well as several debit and credit cards.
Officers were able to recover the credit cards and placed Serna under arrest.
He was charged with burglary of a vehicle.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.