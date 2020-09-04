Advertisement

Man accused of stealing cash and credit cards from parked vehicle

According to reports, the suspect stole a pair of pants which contained the victims money and credit cards
19-year-old Brandon Jesus Serna
19-year-old Brandon Jesus Serna
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after he allegedly burgled a vehicle at a truck stop parking lot.

Laredo Police arrested 19-year-old, Brandon Jesus Serna for an incident that happened on August 31st.

Officers were called out to the 1100 block of Uniroyal Drive where they met with two men and a security guard who had Serna detained.

According to reports, Serna entered his Mercedes passenger van while the victim was sleeping and took a pair of pants containing $60 as well as several debit and credit cards.

Officers were able to recover the credit cards and placed Serna under arrest.

He was charged with burglary of a vehicle.

