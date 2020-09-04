Man and woman accused of assaulting security guard

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man and a woman are facing charges for allegedly assaulting a security guard at a local business.

Laredo Police arrested 42-year-old Brenda Leticia Bautista and Alberto Garcia Jr in the case.

The incident transpired on August 28th when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 4400 block of McPherson Road.

When police arrived, both Bautista and Garcia claimed that a security guard assaulted them which prompted officers to check the surveillance footage.

After reviewing the surveillance video, authorities determined that Bautista and Garcia had assaulted the security guard across the face several times.

The victim also claimed that he was hit in the head by Bautista with a cell phone.

Both Bautista and Garcia were charged with assault on a security guard.

