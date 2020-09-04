Advertisement

Pets take flight in hopes of landing forever home

Laredo Animal Care Services has partnered with Dog is My Co Pilot program to help find homes for animals
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of animals are taking off in hopes of finding a forever home in other communities across the country.

Since last month, the Laredo Animal Care Services along with a non-profit called  “Dog is My Co-pilot” has been helping the pets in our community find a new place to call home.

A total of 93 dogs and cats were taken from the shelter to a home in just hours.

On Thursday morning, cats and dogs who were under the Laredo Animal Care Services were taking off to three destinations in hopes of finding new owners.

This is the third flight organized by the program and it’s headed to Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah and so far, it’s the one with the most animals.

Once the pets arrive at their destinations, rescue partners are waiting for them at the airport, ready to bathe, feed them, and take them to their foster homes.

Animals that have been in the shelter for the longest are the first to leave and the dogs and cats that left today are a variety of small, medium, and large animals, based on the biggest need out of Laredo.

Later this month, another flight will be taking off with more of our pets that will be finding their “Forever Homes”.

The Laredo Animal Care Services would like to remind the community to “Don’t Shop, Adopt.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dog is my CoPilot program providing homes for pets

Updated: 2 hours ago
6p newscast recording

Local

Man accused of stealing cash and credit cards from parked vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to reports, the suspect stole a pair of pants which contained the victims money and credit cards.

Weather

Autumn is nigh

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
For our Labor Day weekend, we are expecting plenty of chances of rain, so be sure to have a backup plan if you are taking part in any outdoor activities.

News

Hundreds line up to receive food from South Texas Food Bank

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
About 33% of our Laredo neighbors are food insecure, according to the South Texas Food Bank and given the COVID-19 pandemic, the number may dramatically increase by the end of this year.

Latest News

News

City officials respond to TAMIU refusing to quarantine

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
This begs the question: if an outbreak of a now dozen cases doesn’t warrant a quarantine what numbers does?

News

TAMIU calls quarantine order “unnecessary and unlawful”

Updated: 11 hours ago
Classes continued as planned for TAMIU students on Thursday despite some uncertainty over the attempts to quarantine certain TAMIU buildings.

Local

UPDATE: Man detained without incident after barricading himself inside north Laredo home

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
After several hours of negotiating, the man who barricaded himself inside a home on Shalom Circle is detained without incident.

News

Health authority discusses campus return date with district officials

Updated: 13 hours ago
Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino reported on the latest mitigation efforts by the school districts to determine when additional students should be allowed to return to campus.

News

School districts report how many employees out due to COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
From UISD 94 employees have since recovered and returned to work, leaving 119 employees still out recovering. District officials tell us none of the 213 positive COVID employees contracted the virus while on campus.

News

Spectrum addresses interruption in services

Updated: 15 hours ago
Early Thursday morning and even a few hours into the afternoon, many of our viewers have reported interruption with their Spectrum internet service.