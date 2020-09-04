Pets take flight in hopes of landing forever home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of animals are taking off in hopes of finding a forever home in other communities across the country.

Since last month, the Laredo Animal Care Services along with a non-profit called “Dog is My Co-pilot” has been helping the pets in our community find a new place to call home.

A total of 93 dogs and cats were taken from the shelter to a home in just hours.

On Thursday morning, cats and dogs who were under the Laredo Animal Care Services were taking off to three destinations in hopes of finding new owners.

This is the third flight organized by the program and it’s headed to Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah and so far, it’s the one with the most animals.

Once the pets arrive at their destinations, rescue partners are waiting for them at the airport, ready to bathe, feed them, and take them to their foster homes.

Animals that have been in the shelter for the longest are the first to leave and the dogs and cats that left today are a variety of small, medium, and large animals, based on the biggest need out of Laredo.

Later this month, another flight will be taking off with more of our pets that will be finding their “Forever Homes”.

The Laredo Animal Care Services would like to remind the community to “Don’t Shop, Adopt.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.