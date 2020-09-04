Advertisement

Police to be on out in full force Labor Day weekend

Authorities are encouraging residents to always have a designated driver
Laredo Police
Laredo Police
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the Labor Day holiday taking place this weekend, the Laredo Police Department is advising residents that officers will be out in full force cracking down on impaired driving.

As part of the Impaired Driver Mobilization Grant funded by TxDOT, officers will be working overtime patrolling the streets to enforce DWI laws by locating and arresting intoxicated drivers.

Although the holiday isn’t until the first weekend of September; the initiative started on August 21st and will end on September 7th

The police department encourages the community to plan ahead and also take advantage of all the ridesharing services that are available.

In Texas, the legal limit for intoxication is 0.08 BAC. If an officer thinks your driving is impaired, you can still be stopped and arrested for DWI regardless of your BAC.

