South Texas Food Bank sends meals to Laura victims

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two trucks loaded with 80,000 pounds of food is heading to Beaumont from Laredo.

The South Texas Food Bank sent ready to eat meals, and juices in the trucks and will be delivered to a food bank in Beaumont.

These products were sent to assist the area’s food bank’s relief efforts in the aftermath of hurricane Laura.

The food banks from all over the Lone Star State have partnered with Feeding America so that they are able to assist during any given time.

This year many food banks have been struggling due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

