Spectrum addresses interruption in services

Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are experiencing problems with your internet, you’re not the only one.

Early Thursday morning and even a few hours into the afternoon, many of our viewers have reported interruption with their Spectrum internet service.

A representative from the company released a short statement that says:

“Some Spectrum customers in the Laredo area are currently experiencing an interruption in services due to a damaged fiber optic cable. Crews are working to make repairs and restore service as soon as possible.”

