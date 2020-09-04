TAMIU calls quarantine order “unnecessary and unlawful”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of State Health Services stepped in on Wednesday to revoke a quarantine order the Laredo health authority had placed on TAMIU, which would have begun Thursday.

Now, all those involved explain their stance on this back and forth.

Classes continued as planned for TAMIU students on Thursday despite some uncertainty over the attempts to quarantine certain TAMIU buildings.

On Wednesday, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino reported a two-building quarantine was set to begin Thursday for TAMIU.

Trevino later said the quarantine was reduced to one-building at TAMIU, which he says was the Kinesiology Wellness and Recreation Center.

But ultimately, the state sided with TAMIU and the order was revoked by Wednesday evening.

This back and forth left many community members and students wondering why these two entities would not see eye to eye if a quarantine was needed or not.

On social media, the public was vocal on the matter. The Facebook comments include:

“Looks like TAMIU is really fighting it off.... Good luck to the professors and students on campus.”

“Good for TAMIU. This city government had gone much too far already. They need to have their authority checked in a major way.”

In a statement, TAMIU called the quarantine order “unnecessary and unlawful.”

The school had only reported 11 positive cases at the time, a number they considered to be low.

Doctor Trevino says it didn’t have to do with the number of cases, rather in his opinion with TAMIU allegedly not informing health authorities about increasing cases and a lack of contact tracing information being provided to the Health Department by the university.

“We got no information when I asked. When the students were going to class? Which buildings are they going to? They do not want to give that information. The answer was always there are no buildings. In other words, we had an estimate where the students were going. Because of the irregularities with the reporting and the things that were happening at the university, I told him there was no other way to do it other than the quarantine that would be short-lived only for five days.”

However, TAMIU President Doctor Pablo Arenaz says he was surprised to hear about the attempt of a quarantine on a building. He says testing result information has been released by the laboratory the Texas A&M system uses.

“Curative is sending stuff through the state database and then that data is sent to the Laredo Health Department. But we were not asked until just recently to provide them with contact tracing data and we pulled it out of our database and gave it to them.”

Arenaz also says the university’s contact tracing and COVID-19 protocol follows state and CDC guidelines.

“As soon as we get that data we notify the students and put the students, in this case we put the students in isolation in their dorm room, it will be in isolation for 14 days. After which the 14 days we test them and if they still are positive we keep them under quarantine until they test negative. And that goes above and beyond with the CDC requires.”

Arenaz goes on to say the university protocols were created by medical professionals, including former city of Laredo health director Doctor Hector Gonzalez, who is now a consultant for TAMIU.

Despite the state having to step in, Arenaz wants to continue working with city health officials and keep the safety of TAMIU students and staff as the priority.

“We are doing our due diligence and we will continue to do our due diligence, we will continue to ensure this campus is safe.”

Arenaz also confirmed that TAMIU now has 12 positive cases and of those 5 have recovered.

