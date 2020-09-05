Family of victim of alleged murder spree speaks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been two years since Laredoans learned of one of several horrific murders committed at the hands of a Border Patrol agent.

This week as one family mourns the second anniversary of the death of their loved one, the man accused of those murders sits in a jail cell awaiting his trial.

Juan David Ortiz is facing multiple murder counts for an alleged killing spree that claimed the lives of four Laredo women.

It was in August of 2018 when Laredo police would discover the first victim and then three more over the span of two weeks.

In the end it was his fifth victim, who managed to escape from Ortiz, that ended up alerting police who were able to arrest him.

Now two years later the mother of one of the victims Melissa Ramirez still says she’s waiting for justice.

“It’s been very difficult for me, I keep asking god for strength, strength to go on especially for her kids. It hurts a lot, not a day goes by that I don’t cry for her.”

District Attorney Chilo Alaniz is seeking the death penalty for Ortiz.

His office won a major victory after a ruling made by the judge hearing the case regarding the confession Oritz made to police.

