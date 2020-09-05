Friday evening weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The combination of a nearby front, an upper level disturbance over central Texas, and an approaching weak disturbance from the gulf will mean additional shower and thundershower activity over south Texas during Saturday.

Hotter, more settled weather will follow Monday and especially Tuesday. The first cooler airmass with more Fall-like weather will arrive with showers and thundershowers Wednesday. Lower temperatures and lowering humidity Wednesday afternoon on through Friday.

I’m expecting mostly cloudy tonight, a slight shower chance, low in the mid 70′s. Mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, a good chance of showers Saturday, a slight chance on Sunday, highs around 90.

Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, highs in the 90′s Monday, near 100 Tuesday. Showers and thundershowers Wednesday, highs in the 80′s. Cooler Wednesday night, low around 60.

