Laredo Community Fridge supplies those in need with food

If you are in need and want to grab something to eat, the fridge is open for you to walk up and grab food Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the past couple of months community fridges have popped up across the country and Laredo is the latest to join this movement.

Whether you are in need of food or want to donate to the those in need, this fridge is meant to do just that.

”You take what you need and leave what you don’t.”

The Laredo Community Fridge is open to all.

“To provide food security and give good food to folks in areas that are marginalized and live in what we call food deserts,” said Valerie Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and two other volunteers initiated the project in Laredo.

Thanks to a donation, the group was able to set up its first fridge, which is located outside the business Frontera Beer and Wine Garden.

The fridge has been open to the public for a little over a week and Gonzalez says it is in need of donations.

”You can put anything from vegetables, water bottles, fresh fruit and veggies, and a little bit of pantry items.”

The group does not accepting raw meat, fish, or alcohol.

Gonzalez says no questions are asked.

”We don’t necessarily have anybody manning the fridge but we do you have different shift intervals or we come by and make sure things are clean we still have hand sanitizers we have gloves.”

The group’s next step is to install more fridges around town. Gonzalez says the public can help by donating a working refrigerator or with monetary donations.

Since the fridge is maintained, managed, and stocked by community member Gonzalez says she hopes Laredoans will step up and support.

”The community has been super supportive and have empowered us to make us feel that this is something that is needed and we could definitely be funded by people power.”

Besides food, the group is looking for volunteers to help inspect, stock, clean, lock and unlock the fridge.

To learn more, click here.

