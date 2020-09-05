LISD adds early Grab n Go curbside meals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD adds early Grab and Go curbside meal service.

The school district will now have this service at eleven campuses beginning Monday morning from 7 to 7:45 a.m.

Here are the campuses participating in the early hours:

Elementary schools include Daiches Elementary, D.D. Hachar, Farias, Macdonell, Sanchez-Ochoa, Santo Nino, and Don Jose Gallego.

The rest are Cigarroa, Lamar, and Christen Middle Schools as well as Nixon High School.

The Child Nutrition Department will continue to provide meals from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as well.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.