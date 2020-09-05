Advertisement

LPD warns of Labor Day weekend gatherings

It being a holiday changes nothing and people can still send tips through the Laredo Police Department app about gatherings and other potentially dangerous activities.
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the Labor Day weekend upon us, the Laredo Police Department is reminding everyone the current safety protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic are still in effect.

Investigator Joe Baeza had this message for people considering having a get-together or visiting family and friends:

“We’re asking everyone, respectfully, to please, do not gather with people, do not have get-togethers, do not have cookouts with people who do not live with you under your own household. Don’t go over to anybody’s house you don’t live with, because those are the opportunities for contacting the COVID-19.”

