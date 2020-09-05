Advertisement

Zapata reports 296 cases of COVID-19

All 13 patients are currently isolated with Department of State and Human Services assisting Zapata County in identifying any close contacts of the patient so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.
Zapata County
Zapata County
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over in Zapata, their positive cases took an upward route as 13 additional cases were confirmed.

This brings their total positive count to 296.

Of those 13 additional residents, two are in their 50′s, two in their 40′s, two in their 30′s, three in their 20′s, two teenagers, and a boy and girl under the age of ten.

