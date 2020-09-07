Advertisement

Agents apprehend seven individuals during vehicle bailout

During the attempt, the driver, drove through the fence of ranch and damaged the property
Agents apprehended seven illegal aliens after a vehicle bailout
Agents apprehended seven illegal aliens after a vehicle bailout
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents thwarted an alleged human smuggling attempt southwest of Aguilares, Texas.

The incident happened on Sept. 2, when agents spotted a white pick up truck on Jennings Road.

Agents located the vehicle and saw several individuals get out of the truck; meanwhile, the driver of the truck, drove through a fence at a nearby ranch and damaged the property.

With help from the Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, agents were able to locate seven individuals who had attempted to flee into the brush.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally.

