Agents find nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside box truck

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside a box truck at the I-35 checkpoint.

The discovery was made on Sept. 4, when the truck approached the checkpoint and agents conducted a non-intrusive imaging scan and noticed several anomalies in the cargo area.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 20 undocumented immigrants and only one was wearing PPE.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and living in the U.S. illegally.

The individuals and the driver, a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

