Agents rescue nearly a dozen individuals from train car

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville rescued several individuals as they attempted to enter the U.S. illegally by train.

The incident happened on Sept. 3, when agents saw several individuals jumping off a train car and into the brush.

Without hesitation, agents responded and discovered 11 undocumented immigrants inside the grain hopper where temperatures exceeded 100 degrees.

As agents pulled the individuals out of the train car, they noticed one was disoriented and in dire need of medical attention. He lost consciousness while on top of the railroad car.

Emergency crews transported the man to a nearby hospital where it was discovered that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The remaining 10 individuals were also determined to be in the United States illegally from the country of Mexico and taken into custody by the U.S. Border Patrol.

