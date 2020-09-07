Advertisement

Agents seize a quarter of a million dollars worth of marijuana

The pot weighed 293 pounds and had an estimated street value of $234,800.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents along with the assistance of Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations foiled a drug smuggling attempt in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Sept. 2, when agents saw several individuals carrying bundles across the Rio Grande.

Agents seized three bundles of marijuana; however, the three subjects fled back to Mexico.

The narcotics were turned over to the DEA.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

