Agents seize a quarter of a million dollars worth of marijuana
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents along with the assistance of Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations foiled a drug smuggling attempt in north Laredo.
The incident happened on Sept. 2, when agents saw several individuals carrying bundles across the Rio Grande.
Agents seized three bundles of marijuana; however, the three subjects fled back to Mexico.
The pot weighed 293 pounds and had an estimated street value of $234,800.
The narcotics were turned over to the DEA.
