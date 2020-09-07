Advertisement

Border agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

Agents say the Honduran National had multiple prior immigration deportations
Luis Fernando Ramirez, 20
Luis Fernando Ramirez, 20(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A member of a notorious street gang is arrested by local Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened when agents at the Hebbronville station apprehended several undocumented immigrants at a ranch on the southeast part of town.

During processing, records revealed that 20-year-old Luis Fernando Ramirez was a member of the MS-13 gang and that he had multiple prior immigration deportations.

The Honduran National was criminally charged for his immigration violations and taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

