Border agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A member of a notorious street gang is arrested by local Border Patrol agents.

The incident happened when agents at the Hebbronville station apprehended several undocumented immigrants at a ranch on the southeast part of town.

During processing, records revealed that 20-year-old Luis Fernando Ramirez was a member of the MS-13 gang and that he had multiple prior immigration deportations.

The Honduran National was criminally charged for his immigration violations and taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

