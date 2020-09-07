Advertisement

City Council to discuss extending emergency order

The most notable restrictions are the curfew, mask mandate, and social gathering limits.
Laredoans wear facemasks
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will meet this week to determine whether they will extend the emergency order which has several restrictions in place.

Last week, the order was extended for another week since it expired on August 31st.

On Tuesday, the council will vote on how to move forward.

The most notable restrictions are the curfew, mask mandate, and social gathering limits.

The curfew which is between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is in effect for residents of all ages.

Social gatherings are also limited to no more than six people.

All residents over the age of ten are still required to cover their nose and mouth at all times when they are outside, unless they have a medical condition that prevents them to do so, are drinking or eating, exercising outside, and much more.

Any violation of the masks mandate can result in a fine of up to $2,000.

Other violations could result in a penalty of up to $1,000.

