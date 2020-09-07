City hosting Women’s Right to Vote Art Contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is celebrating 100 years of the woman’s right to vote by hosting a special art contest.

The City of Laredo and District Five Councilmember Nelly Vielma is inviting the community to take part in the virtual art contest.

The contest will have five categories from elementary school up through high school, as well as both amateur and professional entries.

The first prize is $100, second is $75 and the third is $50.

The deadline to submit your artwork is Friday, October second.

The official rules are attached to this message and can also be found on the link www.laredolibrary.org.

Contact the Laredo Public Libraries through email at mhinojosa4@ci.laredo.tx.us for more information.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.