Crash in La Salle County causing traffic detours on I-35

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Drivers heading to San Antonio should expect delays after a crash was reported in La Salle County.

According to TxDOT, the northbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 47 are closed due to a crash that happened in the area early Monday morning.

Motorists are urged to detour to Encinal exit 39 to the east frontage road to the Caiman entrance ramp at mile marker 48 for continued travel on I-35.

Drivers are being asked to drive with caution and to expect detours and delays.

