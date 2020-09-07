I Bless the rains down in Laredo!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After a very wet and wild weekend, it looks like we are in store for some more precipitation as well as some fall-like temperatures!

Mother Nature is giving us an early autumn this year with a cold front that’s expected to bring our morning temperatures down into the 60s and highs in the 70s.

We will start the week out cloudy and humid with temperatures in the mid 70s.

There will be a very slight chance of rain but as we head into the afternoon we are expecting a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 90s.

Now those chances of rain will make a comeback on Tuesday night with temperatures in the mid-90s and lows in the low 70s.

Our chances will go from 40 percent to 70 percent on Wednesday and temperatures will start to decrease in the middle of the week.

We are looking at highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s by the evening.

On Thursday is when we are in for a real treat with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the 60s.

Those chances of rain will also persist which could bring some cooler winds.

By the weekend we are looking at temperatures in the mid to high 80s and lows in the 60s.

Although this may not seem like autumn for people up north but here in South Texas we’ll take what we can get.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.