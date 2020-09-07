LISD to hold student curbside registration drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Independent School District is looking to get potential voters to the polls by hosting a curbside voter registration drive.

Starting on Monday, LISD in partnership with “Get Out the Vote” will hold a student voter registration drive at all of its high schools.

The first will be held at the front entrance of Cigarroa High school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drive will continue on Tuesday, Sep. 8. At the Trevino Magnet School and on Wednesday they will be out at Garcia Early College High School.

On Thursday crews will be out at Nixon High School and the last one will take place at Lara Academy and Valdez High School from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Community hours will be awarded for students registering to vote, and they will also receive additional community hours when they cast their vote.

The purpose of this initiative is to encourage students who are 18 to exercise their right to vote.

