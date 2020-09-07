Advertisement

School districts discuss plan if a teacher is out sick

Both school districts say classes should still continue even if a teacher is out sick
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Public school has been in session for a couple of weeks now and we have already received reports from parents saying some classes have been canceled due to teachers calling in sick.

As temperatures begin to drop, and flu season rapidly approaches, we reached out to both school districts to see what contingency plans have been put in place to make sure virtual instruction continues.

UISD says, “We have paired teachers off so that they can cover the classes in the same content area. Teachers should have class log-in information so that instruction continues.”

Meanwhile LISD officials say “Google Classrooms are being instructed by LISD corresponding Google Classroom teacher partners who deliver instruction in the same assigned subject area.”

Both school districts say classes should not be canceled due to not having a teacher available.

