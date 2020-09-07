Six undocumented immigrants taken into custody after vehicle pursuit
The occupants were determined to be from Mexico and El Salvador
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A highspeed vehicle pursuit leads to a crash and the discovery of six undocumented immigrants.
The incident happened on Sept. 2, when Border Patrol agents noticed a suspicious SUV driving south on Highway 83.
Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused and eventually crashed into three vehicles on I-35 near mile marker nine.
All of the occupants then got out of the vehicle and started running; however, agents were able to apprehend them without incident.
The individuals were determined to be from Mexico and El Salvador and in the U.S. illegally.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.