Six undocumented immigrants taken into custody after vehicle pursuit

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A highspeed vehicle pursuit leads to a crash and the discovery of six undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on Sept. 2, when Border Patrol agents noticed a suspicious SUV driving south on Highway 83.

Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused and eventually crashed into three vehicles on I-35 near mile marker nine.

All of the occupants then got out of the vehicle and started running; however, agents were able to apprehend them without incident.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico and El Salvador and in the U.S. illegally.

