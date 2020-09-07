Advertisement

Six undocumented immigrants taken into custody after vehicle pursuit

The occupants were determined to be from Mexico and El Salvador
High speed pursuit leads to the discovery of undocumented immigrants
High speed pursuit leads to the discovery of undocumented immigrants
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A highspeed vehicle pursuit leads to a crash and the discovery of six undocumented immigrants.

The incident happened on Sept. 2, when Border Patrol agents noticed a suspicious SUV driving south on Highway 83.

Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused and eventually crashed into three vehicles on I-35 near mile marker nine.

All of the occupants then got out of the vehicle and started running; however, agents were able to apprehend them without incident.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico and El Salvador and in the U.S. illegally.

