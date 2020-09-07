UISD to host virtual summit for parents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Parents will be able to go back to school on September 26.

United ISD will host a virtual summit to help parents understand different topics that will affect their children.

Some of the topics covered will include social/emotional wellness, STEM, nutrition and wellness, among others.

”Now we are inviting the parents to participate in the parent learning summit, it’s virtual,” said Rocio Moore, UISD communications manager. “This year it is gonna be virtual and it’s gonna be on September 26. It’s a Saturday. We are inviting the parents to register now. We have the open registration.”

If you are interested in joining, you will be able to register until September 24 on the United ISD website.

