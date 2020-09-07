Advertisement

UISD to host virtual summit for parents

United ISD will host a virtual summit to help parents understand different topics that will affect their children, such as emotional and nutritional wellness.
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Parents will be able to go back to school on September 26.

United ISD will host a virtual summit to help parents understand different topics that will affect their children.

Some of the topics covered will include social/emotional wellness, STEM, nutrition and wellness, among others.

”Now we are inviting the parents to participate in the parent learning summit, it’s virtual,” said Rocio Moore, UISD communications manager. “This year it is gonna be virtual and it’s gonna be on September 26. It’s a Saturday. We are inviting the parents to register now. We have the open registration.”

If you are interested in joining, you will be able to register until September 24 on the United ISD website.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City hosting Women’s Right to Vote Art Contest

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo is looking to celebrate the 19th Amendment by hosting a virtual art contest.

Local

Agents rescue nearly a dozen individuals from train car

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents say one of the individuals who was in dire need of medical attention turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

Local

Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Starting on Tuesday, Webb County will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community.

Local

Agents find nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside box truck

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 20 undocumented immigrants and only one was wearing PPE.

Latest News

Local

School districts discuss plan if a teacher is out sick

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We reached out to both school districts to see what contingency plans have been put in place to make sure virtual instruction continues.

Local

Crash in La Salle County causing traffic detours on I-35

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to TxDOT, the northbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 47 are closed due to a crash that happened in the area.

Local

Agents seize a quarter of a million dollars worth of marijuana

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents spotted several subjects at the river carrying bundles of marijuana into the U.S.

Local

Border agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents arrests a Honduran National who was believed to be a member of the MS-13 Gang.

Local

Agents apprehend seven individuals during vehicle bailout

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents discovered over half a dozen undocumented immigrants during a human smuggling attempt southwest of Aguilares.

Local

Six undocumented immigrants taken into custody after vehicle pursuit

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A highspeed vehicle pursuit leads to a crash and the discovery of six undocumented immigrants.