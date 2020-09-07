Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The County will continue to offer free-COVID-19 testing to the public.

On Friday’s media briefing, county officials announced COVID-19 testing starting on Tuesday.

According to Webb County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator, Steve Landin, there are 600 tests available for the community per day.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, through September 11th Friday, people can head out to the LIFE Fairgrounds for testing.

They will begin at 9 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. or when they run out during the day.

