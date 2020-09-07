Advertisement

Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the county will offer free testing at the LIFE Fairgrounds
Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing
Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The County will continue to offer free-COVID-19 testing to the public.

On Friday’s media briefing, county officials announced COVID-19 testing starting on Tuesday.

According to Webb County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator, Steve Landin, there are 600 tests available for the community per day.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8, through September 11th Friday, people can head out to the LIFE Fairgrounds for testing.

They will begin at 9 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m. or when they run out during the day.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Agents rescue nearly a dozen individuals from train car

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents say one of the individuals who was in dire need of medical attention turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

Local

Agents find nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside box truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 20 undocumented immigrants and only one was wearing PPE.

Local

School districts discuss plan if a teacher is out sick

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We reached out to both school districts to see what contingency plans have been put in place to make sure virtual instruction continues.

Local

Crash in La Salle County causing traffic detours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

Latest News

Local

Crash in La Salle County causing traffic detours on I-35

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to TxDOT, the northbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 47 are closed due to a crash that happened in the area.

Local

Agents seize a quarter of a million dollars worth of marijuana

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents spotted several subjects at the river carrying bundles of marijuana into the U.S.

Local

Border agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents arrests a Honduran National who was believed to be a member of the MS-13 Gang.

Local

Agents apprehend seven individuals during vehicle bailout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents discovered over half a dozen undocumented immigrants during a human smuggling attempt southwest of Aguilares.

Local

Six undocumented immigrants taken into custody after vehicle pursuit

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A highspeed vehicle pursuit leads to a crash and the discovery of six undocumented immigrants.

Local

CBP Acting Commissioner tours Laredo port

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan visited Laredo to discusses how the pandemic has affected operations.