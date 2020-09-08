Advertisement

CBP acting commissioner addresses arrested agents

A “tarnished badge” is what CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan called it when an agent commits a crime, such as Juan David Ortiz or Ronald Anthony Burgos.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While alleged killer and former Customs and Border Protection agent Juan David Ortiz sat in a jail cell, other agents were arrested on various charges.

He shared his thoughts on the two year anniversary of Ortiz’s arrest as well as the arrests of other agents.

A “tarnished badge” is what CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan called it when an agent commits a crime.

When asked about the alleged killings by Juan David Ortiz, he had this to say:

”When we fail, when we have someone that tarnishes the badge, we need to have that dialogue.”

In addition to being a navy veteran, Juan David Ortiz was with the CBP Laredo sector for 10 years.

That was until September 15, 2018 when he was arrested in connection with four murders and one kidnapping, all of which occurred in a span of less than two weeks.

“Are there bad apples? Heck yeah, there are. And what we need to do is we need to make sure that we increase transparency with the public. We need to have open, honest dialogue.”

Ortiz is not the only former agent arrested on charges of murder in Laredo.

Also in 2018, the bodies of Griselda Hernandez and her one-year-old son Dominick Alexander Hernandez were found near the Rio Grande.

Ronald Anthony Burgos, who was a Border Patrol agent at the time, is accused of killing the two.

Ortiz and Burgos are just two of 269 CBP employees arrested on various charges in 2018.

This is a small number, however, compared to the agency’s 61,000 employees at the time.

CBP does not have updated numbers on its website, but at least two arrests have been made in August, one in McAllen on bribery charges, and one in Tucson on suspicions of narcotics trafficking.

”The overwhelming people in law enforcement are here for the right reasons. Their heart’s in the right place. They want to be a part of something greater than themselves for the American people, to protect and serve.”

Acting Commissioner Morgan says transparency with the public is key.

He says any CBP personnel who commits a crime will be held accountable.

Ortiz pled not guilty in January despite prosecutors saying he confessed to the killings.

His trial date has been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health authority reports zero COVID deaths among local homeless population

Updated: 2 hours ago
Homeless people that do not have a home to isolate in are referred to the Executive Inn, the Laredo Housing Authority, or a family member.

News

City attorney to be selected after three month search

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
Six people were interviewed between July and September for the position and on Tuesday the city manager will announce his choice for the job.

News

Zapata County reports sixth death due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of now they are currently looking at nearly 300 positive cases with 58 awaiting results.

News

Local dance studio holds virtual lessons

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Thanks to Zoom, the students at Erica Garcia Haynes School of Dance are still able to put on their leotards and flamenco shoes every week.

Latest News

News

UISD to host virtual summit for parents

Updated: 7 hours ago
United ISD will host a virtual summit to help parents understand different topics that will affect their children, such as emotional and nutritional wellness.

Local

City hosting Women’s Right to Vote Art Contest

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo is looking to celebrate the 19th Amendment by hosting a virtual art contest.

Local

Agents rescue nearly a dozen individuals from train car

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents say one of the individuals who was in dire need of medical attention turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

Local

Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Starting on Tuesday, Webb County will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community.

Local

Agents find nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside box truck

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 20 undocumented immigrants and only one was wearing PPE.

Local

School districts discuss plan if a teacher is out sick

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We reached out to both school districts to see what contingency plans have been put in place to make sure virtual instruction continues.