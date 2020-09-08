CBP to Reopen Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Centers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection is announcing plans to reopen its Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers to the public.

Starting on Sept. 8, conditionally approved Global Entry applications will be able to complete in-person interviews at most of the Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Centers in the U.S.

These applicants must schedule enrollment center interviews in advance by logging into their account on the Trusted Traveler Programs website. Interview availability will vary by location.

CBP has implemented new measures at enrollment centers to promote social distancing and protect the health and safety of travelers.

CBP personnel at enrollment centers are now required to wear agency-approved masks when interacting with the public. All applicants and visitors at enrollment centers are required to wear face masks consistent with CDC recommendations and state and local mandates.

CBP temporarily suspended operations at its Trusted Traveler Programs enrollment centers on March 19 to minimize the risk of exposing travelers and CBP personnel to the coronavirus.

