City attorney to be selected after three month search

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city’s legal department could soon be getting a new leader.

City Manager Robert Eads is set to announce his selection after three months of searching for the right candidate for the job.

They represent the city manager, council, and departments at City Hall and in the courtroom.

The city attorney for Laredo plays a huge role in a number of things, including the law of the land.

In 2017, Kristina Hale took on the role as the first woman in history to do so. Before Hale, for nine years Raul Casso represented the city.

However, Hale continues with the position but only as acting city attorney.

The position became vacant when she was selected as assistant city manager in June.

Over the last three months, twelve people have applied for the job.

In the pool of applicants are familiar faces like Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Salvador Tellez.

Tellez also served as assistant city attorney back in the 90′s.

Several Webb County employees are on the list, as well as private practice attorneys, a federal public defender, and other public sectors.

Six people were interviewed between July and September. Only one of them is from out-of-town.

Tuesday, the city manager will announce his choice for the job.

