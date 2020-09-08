City Council to discuss future of sports complex project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although City Council was in the process of working on several projects, including a multi-million dollar sports complex, those plans have been put on hold.

District Seven Councilmember George Altgelt has placed an item for Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the possible action to cease and desist all future construction of sports venue expenditures until the pandemic has passed.

City Council is expected to meet at 5:30 p.m.

