Advertisement

City Council to discuss future of sports complex project

Councilmember proposes possible cease and desist on sports venue
File photo: Laredo Sports Complex
File photo: Laredo Sports Complex(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Although City Council was in the process of working on several projects, including a multi-million dollar sports complex, those plans have been put on hold.

District Seven Councilmember George Altgelt has placed an item for Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the possible action to cease and desist all future construction of sports venue expenditures until the pandemic has passed.

City Council is expected to meet at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City still offering utilities relief program

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Customers can complete and submit the paperwork in person at the Utilities Administration Department or online.

Local

City Council to discuss possible aid for establishments affected by closures

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Financial help may be on the way for bars and entertainment venues affected by the closures.

News

Family of Vanessa Guillen march for her and other Fort Hood soldiers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Marchers headed to the Texas State Capitol where they are calling for a bill named after the soldier to get support.

Local

CBP to Reopen Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Centers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Starting on Sept. 8, conditionally approved Global Entry applications will be able to complete in-person interviews at most centers.

Latest News

National

Eight-year-old killed, two adults injured in Chicago-area shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police say the young girl, along with three adults, were in a vehicle stopped at a traffic light when another vehicle came from behind them and opened fire.

Local

Webb County Commissioner hosting uniform drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A Webb County official will be hosting a school uniform drive in the Larga Vista area later this afternoon.

Local

City attorney to be selected after three month search

Updated: 5 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Weather

Rain on me

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect another dark and gloomy summer day with temperatures in the low 90s.

News

CBP acting commissioner addresses arrested agents

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A “tarnished badge” is what CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan called it when an agent commits a crime, such as Juan David Ortiz or Ronald Anthony Burgos.

News

Health authority reports zero COVID deaths among local homeless population

Updated: 14 hours ago
Homeless people that do not have a home to isolate in are referred to the Executive Inn, the Laredo Housing Authority, or a family member.