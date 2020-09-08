City Council to discuss possible aid for establishments affected by closures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Help may be on the way for those who have faced hurdles as a result of the virus including bar owners and other entertainment venues.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, District Eight Councilmember Roberto Balli will discuss the possibility of providing aid to local establishments with TABC licenses to avoid closures.

Back in June, Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement to scale back on opening bars and clubs due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

Abbott cited these establishments as the reason for the surge in numbers.

In August, City Manager Robert Eads said the city has acquired two million dollars of CARES Act funding that will be distributed to business owners who have been affected by these closures.

More information on the process of requesting aid will be discussed during the City Council meeting.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.