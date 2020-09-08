Advertisement

City still offering utilities relief program

The city says they understand the pressure their community is under and is working to alleviate some of that stress.
City of Laredo Utilities Assistance Program
City of Laredo Utilities Assistance Program
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo continues to remind the community that help is available to those who are facing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

According to the City’s Facebook Page, District Four Councilman Alberto Torres said they are still helping people with their utilities bill.

The city says they understand the pressure their community is under and is working to alleviate some of that stress.

Through the COVID 19 relief program, people can apply to get help with their water bill.

Torres says during these unprecedented times we’re aware of these challenges everyone is facing, for this reason we continue to offer the COVID-19 Relief Program to help customers that have become unemployed.

Customers can complete and submit the paperwork in person at the Utilities Administration Department located at 5800 block of Daugherty Avenue or complete and submit a COVID-19 relief request form online.

For more information you can call 721-2000 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

