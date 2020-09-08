Council to discuss possible monthly drug test for councilmembers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council continues to be in the talks on how to increase trust within the community, especially when it comes to transparency.

Councilmember for District Two, Vidal Rodriguez has decided to put it on Tuesday’s agenda to discuss the matter.

His item includes having the council do a possible action to immediately have members voluntarily do a drug test monthly.

Not only that, but the results would also be posted on the city’s website to show transparency and professionalism to the community.

