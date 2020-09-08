Eight-year-old killed, two adults injured in Chicago-area shooting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -At least 42 people have been shot, ten have been killed including an eight-year-old girl in Chicago over the weekend.

It happened Monday afternoon in the city’s Canaryville neighborhood.

Chicago Police say the young girl, along with three adults, were in a vehicle stopped at a traffic light when another vehicle came from behind them and opened fire.

The driver lost control of the car striking a tree.

According to police, a 30-year-old woman was shot the neck, a 31-year-old man shot in the back, and one a 30-year-old woman injured either from gunshots or the crash.

All three are hospitalized, two remain in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are looking for a black Sedan with two suspects inside.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.