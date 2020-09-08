Advertisement

Family of Vanessa Guillen march for her and other Fort Hood soldiers

Family members call for new bill that would allow active duty members to file harassment claims through third party agency
Demonstrators march for Vanessa Guillen
Demonstrators march for Vanessa Guillen(NBC)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Family members of Vanessa Guillen marched for her and others who had died at Fort Hood this year.

Marchers headed to the Texas State Capitol where they are calling for a bill named after the soldier to get support.

The “Hashtag-I-am-Vanessa-Guillen” Bill would allow active-duty members to file harassment and assault claims to a third-party agency instead of through their chain of command.

Guillen was a military specialist at Fort Hood who disappeared in April. Her family said before she disappeared that she had told them she had been sexually harassed but didn’t feel she could report it. Another soldier is accused of killing Guillen.

There have been a number of rallies and vigils for Guillen in Austin and throughout the state.

Between January and July of this year, 23 Fort Hood soldiers have died.

At the beginning of the month, Fort Hood replaced its commander, and an investigation began into its climate and culture.

