Health authority reports zero COVID deaths among local homeless population

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The virus so far doesn’t appear to have brought devastation to the homeless population as many feared.

As of Friday, the Laredo health authority reports no COVID-19-related deaths in that community.

The homeless continue to be among the most vulnerable and are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19.

The City of Laredo continues to keep a close eye and provide assistance to the homeless population as the pandemic continues.

There have been 20 positive COVID-19 cases among the homeless population.

“There are 20 positives, five actives, two at Executive Inn Hotel, and zero deaths,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

Mental illness, background, and immigration status are some of the challenges that come when trying to educate or get testing done among the homeless population.

At the beginning of the pandemic, organizations like Bethany House of Laredo were handing out hygiene kits, food, and water to homeless folks around town all in effort to keep the virus from spreading.

As previously reported, the city provides resources to those who need to quarantine.

Homeless people that do not have a home to isolate in are referred to the Executive Inn, the Laredo Housing Authority, or a family member.

According to Trevino, the total homeless population for the City of Laredo has been recorded as 300 since last year.

