Advertisement

Health authority reports zero COVID deaths among local homeless population

Homeless people that do not have a home to isolate in are referred to the Executive Inn, the Laredo Housing Authority, or a family member.
Homeless population
Homeless population(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The virus so far doesn’t appear to have brought devastation to the homeless population as many feared.

As of Friday, the Laredo health authority reports no COVID-19-related deaths in that community.

The homeless continue to be among the most vulnerable and are more likely to be exposed to COVID-19. 

L3rd __:__/ __:__////homeless population amid pandemic//////////////

The City of Laredo continues to keep a close eye and provide assistance to the homeless population as the pandemic continues.

There have been 20 positive COVID-19 cases among the homeless population. 

“There are 20 positives, five actives, two at Executive Inn Hotel, and zero deaths,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

Mental illness, background, and immigration status are some of the challenges that come when trying to educate or get testing done among the homeless population.

At the beginning of the pandemic, organizations like Bethany House of Laredo were handing out hygiene kits, food, and water to homeless folks around town all in effort to keep the virus from spreading.

As previously reported, the city provides resources to those who need to quarantine.

Homeless people that do not have a home to isolate in are referred to the Executive Inn, the Laredo Housing Authority, or a family member.

According to Trevino, the total homeless population for the City of Laredo has been recorded as 300 since last year.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City attorney to be selected after three month search

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
Six people were interviewed between July and September for the position and on Tuesday the city manager will announce his choice for the job.

News

Zapata County reports sixth death due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
As of now they are currently looking at nearly 300 positive cases with 58 awaiting results.

News

Local dance studio holds virtual lessons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Thanks to Zoom, the students at Erica Garcia Haynes School of Dance are still able to put on their leotards and flamenco shoes every week.

News

UISD to host virtual summit for parents

Updated: 5 hours ago
United ISD will host a virtual summit to help parents understand different topics that will affect their children, such as emotional and nutritional wellness.

Latest News

Local

City hosting Women’s Right to Vote Art Contest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The City of Laredo is looking to celebrate the 19th Amendment by hosting a virtual art contest.

Local

Agents rescue nearly a dozen individuals from train car

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents say one of the individuals who was in dire need of medical attention turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

Local

Webb County to offer free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Starting on Tuesday, Webb County will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community.

Local

Agents find nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside box truck

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 20 undocumented immigrants and only one was wearing PPE.

Local

School districts discuss plan if a teacher is out sick

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
We reached out to both school districts to see what contingency plans have been put in place to make sure virtual instruction continues.

Local

Crash in La Salle County causing traffic detours on I-35

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to TxDOT, the northbound lanes of I-35 near mile marker 47 are closed due to a crash that happened in the area.