Local dance studio holds virtual lessons

Thanks to Zoom, the students at Erika Garcia Haynes School of Dance are still able to put on their leotards and flamenco shoes every week.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a time where everything is going virtual, many industries continue to adjust to how to do things online.

“Dancing is a happy place for those who love to dance, and that shouldn’t change during this time.”

Right after spring break, the studio went virtual. From inside her dance studio, Erika leads live rehearsals from Monday through Thursday.

There’s benefits for both kids and adults who are a part of her school in a time where people are urged to stay home constantly.

“The fact that it’s important to keep the kids in to keep some normality and routine. I know for everybody it’s an adjunct to get school online and we were just doing the same thing.”

Transitioning to virtual classes was not a challenge for students.

In circumstances like this, her students are all on the same boat, all adjusting together to the online world.

Students say that it does not feel limiting even if it is virtual. Participation is still the same as before the pandemic and and it makes it easy for them to keep sane.

“It’s a form of exercise and it allows you to release negative thoughts and emotions and fatigue,” said Diana Espinoza, a dance student.

It also keeps kids busy and excited, helping them not lose their skills, and it makes up for extracurricular activities that they can no longer be a part of.

“We could still learn and have fun with teacher Erika,” said another dance student, Olivia Webb.

Haynes says it has taught her students to be responsible for their own learning and being a part of a physical activity is important after a long day of being in front of a computer.

Parents and students are not expressing concerns of going back to the studio, but of course, everyone is hoping to unite again soon.

But in the meantime, they are enjoying making the best out of their virtual experience.

When classes for their dance studio start face to face again, the school will continue to offer online classes as an option for anyone who feels uncomfortable.

