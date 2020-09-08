Advertisement

Long lines at bridges due to new safety measures

Crossing into the U.S. can take up to three hours, some people’s commute even as long as four hours at the international ports of entry.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Crossing into the U.S. can take up to three hours, some people’s commute even as long as four hours at the international ports of entry.

Since the new safety measures were put in place, travelers tell us they have experienced longer wait times to get into the U.S.

Like Maria Sylvia Gamez tells us, the most important thing to have with you is patience.

“Well it was more than 3 hours in line and I was waiting to see if they would let me cross. I have an appointment at the consulate and it is a bit difficult."

Another person claims they saw someone almost faint while waiting in line.

