Rain on me

Expect more gloomy and rainy days ahead
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Expect another dark and gloomy summer day with temperatures in the low 90s.

On Tuesday, we will start out in the mid to upper 70s with high humidity and a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the evening, those chances of rain will increase and we will see a high of about 92 degrees.

These chances of thunderstorms will increase on Wednesday and we will see another warm day in the 90s; however, as we head into the late evening hours and into Thursday, we are expecting a cold front that will bring temperatures down a tad.

On Thursday morning we are expecting nice breezy temperatures in the low 70s with a high of 85 degrees and a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms.

As we head into the evening, temperatures will drop into the low 70s and near the upper 60s.

Then on Friday, expect a nice day in the mid 80s and lows in the 70s.

Enjoy the fall-like temperatures while you can because we are expecting to bounce back to the 90s by Saturday!

