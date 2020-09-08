Advertisement

Shark kills man on Australia’s Gold Coast tourist strip

Officials say a man was fatally mauled by a shark while in the water at Greenmount Beach along Australia’s Gold Coast.
Officials say a man was fatally mauled by a shark while in the water at Greenmount Beach along Australia’s Gold Coast.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) - A shark has fatally mauled a man on Australia’s Gold Coast city tourist strip.

An ambulance service spokesman says the man was brought to shore by surfers at Greenmount Beach with critical injuries and was declared dead on the beach.

The death is only the second fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast since the city’s 85 beaches were protected by shark nets and drum lines in 1962.

No details were immediately available about the shark.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

COVID-19 leaves family of 5 with lemonade stand as only source of income

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Florida family doesn’t make a lot of money at the lemonade stand, despite sometimes working long hours. Their savings have vanished, and they are way behind on bills and rent.

National

Fla. family sells lemonade to try make ends meet amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
The family of five doesn’t make a lot of money at the lemonade stand, despite sometimes working long hours. Their savings have vanished, and they are way behind on bills and rent.

National

As COVID-19 pandemic lingers, Americans prepare for upcoming flu season

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Health officials say a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely before 2021, and they are stressing the importance of staying vigilant and getting a flu shot.

National

Toddler severely burned after getting trapped in Iowa house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
Firefighters rescued two brothers from a fire at their Iowa home, but the younger boy, 1, suffered burns to 60% of his body and a lot of lung damage.

Latest News

National

Fire crews rescue two young brothers trapped in fire at Iowa home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Firefighters rescued two brothers from a fire at their Iowa home, but the younger boy, 1, suffered burns to 60% of his body and a lot of lung damage.

National

WATCH: Firefighters take down suspect accused of punching woman in face

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police say while trying to restrain the suspect, a 29-year-old firefighter was punched in the eye, causing bruising and swelling.

National

Firefighters help capture suspect after woman assaulted in NYC

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The firefighters restrained the suspect and stayed with him until police arrived, taking him away in handcuffs as a crowd watched.

News

CBP acting commissioner addresses arrested agents

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A “tarnished badge” is what CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan called it when an agent commits a crime, such as Juan David Ortiz or Ronald Anthony Burgos.

News

Health authority reports zero COVID deaths among local homeless population

Updated: 7 hours ago
Homeless people that do not have a home to isolate in are referred to the Executive Inn, the Laredo Housing Authority, or a family member.

News

City attorney to be selected after three month search

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
Six people were interviewed between July and September for the position and on Tuesday the city manager will announce his choice for the job.