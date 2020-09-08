Webb County Commissioner hosting uniform drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina along with Daybreak Rotary will be hosting a school uniform drive on Tuesday afternoon.

In partnership with Daybreak Rotary, they will be handing out 70 free uniforms to children in the Larga Vista area.

The uniform giveaway will take place at 4 p.m. at the Larga Vista Community Center located at 5401 Cisneros.

