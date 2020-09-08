Advertisement

Webb County Commissioner hosting uniform drive

Organizers will be handing out free uniforms to children in the Larga Vista area
File photo: School uniforms
File photo: School uniforms(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina along with Daybreak Rotary will be hosting a school uniform drive on Tuesday afternoon.

In partnership with Daybreak Rotary, they will be handing out 70 free uniforms to children in the Larga Vista area.

The uniform giveaway will take place at 4 p.m. at the Larga Vista Community Center located at 5401 Cisneros.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

CBP to Reopen Trusted Traveler Programs Enrollment Centers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Starting on Sept. 8, conditionally approved Global Entry applications will be able to complete in-person interviews at most centers.

National

Eight-year-old killed, two adults injured in Chicago-area shooting

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Police say the young girl, along with three adults, were in a vehicle stopped at a traffic light when another vehicle came from behind them and opened fire.

Local

City attorney to be selected after three month search

Updated: 3 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Weather

Rain on me

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect another dark and gloomy summer day with temperatures in the low 90s.

Latest News

News

CBP acting commissioner addresses arrested agents

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
A “tarnished badge” is what CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan called it when an agent commits a crime, such as Juan David Ortiz or Ronald Anthony Burgos.

News

Health authority reports zero COVID deaths among local homeless population

Updated: 13 hours ago
Homeless people that do not have a home to isolate in are referred to the Executive Inn, the Laredo Housing Authority, or a family member.

News

City attorney to be selected after three month search

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
Six people were interviewed between July and September for the position and on Tuesday the city manager will announce his choice for the job.

News

Zapata County reports sixth death due to COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
As of now they are currently looking at nearly 300 positive cases with 58 awaiting results.

News

Local dance studio holds virtual lessons

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Thanks to Zoom, the students at Erica Garcia Haynes School of Dance are still able to put on their leotards and flamenco shoes every week.

News

UISD to host virtual summit for parents

Updated: 17 hours ago
United ISD will host a virtual summit to help parents understand different topics that will affect their children, such as emotional and nutritional wellness.