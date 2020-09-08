Webb County elections administrator discusses mail-in ballots

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the election less than two months away, mail-in ballots has become quite the topic nationwide, sparring debate on who is eligible to vote by mail.

Here in Texas, counties are expected to follow the letter of the law.

That’s according to Jose Tellez, Webb County Elections Administrator, who says in order to vote by mail there are four exceptions one must qualify under.

“You are over the age of 65, you are going to be out of the county on the day of the election, you might be in jail, or you have a permanent disability that doesn’t allow you to come in on Election Day.”

Tellez goes on to say that right now they have received around 3,500 requests to vote by mail.

